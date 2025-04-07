Castleford care home’s Easter bonnet extravaganza brings joy to residents and local school children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The tearoom at Newfield Lodge Care Home, operated by HC-One in Castleford, was filled with laughter, creativity, and the spirit of Easter after welcoming 12 delightful children and three dedicated teachers from Glasshoughton Academy for an unforgettable Easter bonnet workshop.

The event proved to be a heartwarming success, fostering a beautiful connection between generations. Newfield Lodge residents Jean Haigh, Rita Flower, Kath Green, and Alan Hardisty eagerly rolled up their sleeves and joined the young participants in crafting spectacular Easter bonnets.

The room buzzed with excitement as colourful ribbons, fluffy chicks, and vibrant flowers transformed into wearable masterpieces, each one a testament to the imagination and teamwork on display. The festivities did not stop at crafting, as children and residents indulged in refreshing juice and savoured delicious Easter buns.

Newfield Lodge residents enjoying the session

As a special treat, each child received an Easter activity pack to enjoy over the holidays, ensuring the fun would continue long after the workshop ended. The day reached a touching climax when one little girl, reluctant to return to school, tugged at everyone’s heartstrings by declaring, “I don’t want to leave.”

Her words encapsulated the magic of the event – a day where new friendships blossomed, and the joy of Easter united young and old in a celebration of creativity and community.

Kathlyn Green, Newfield Lodge resident and former school worker, said: “I love seeing the children. I worked in a school and miss spending time with them.”

Lauren Poole, Newfield Lodge Wellbeing Coordinator, commented: “It’s important to bring the younger and older years together as they can learn and achieve so much with each other.”

A wearable masterpiece from the workshop

For the residents, the day was a chance to relive cherished memories. The children felt the warmth of this special connection as some even recalled singing for the residents at Christmas, noting how kind and welcoming they are.

For more information about Newfield Lodge Care Home and upcoming events, please contact the friendly team on 01977 524 267, email [email protected] or visit Newfield Lodge - Care Home in Castleford, West Yorkshire | HC One.

Newfield Lodge is a residential and residential dementia care home located on Brookfield Avenue in Castleford, West Yorkshire and rated 9.8/10 on the care home review site, Carehome.co.uk. With 64 en-suite bedrooms and attractive décor, Newfield Lodge is proud to offer person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.