Castleford colleagues collecting items for Trinity Mission

Colleagues at the Castleford branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting hygiene products to support Trinity Mission – a local charity that helps people with food, clothing and support.

Yorkshire Building Society’s branch on Carlton Street in Castleford, has become an official donation station for items such as shampoos and shower gels, soaps and wipes, toilet rolls and sanitary products along with roll on deodorants, to support Trinity Mission’s collection.

Trinity Mission is a volunteer-based charity, which operates from the Hope Centre on Hope Street. It provides hot meals, food parcels, clean clothes, advice, support and friendship to communities in Castleford and the surrounding area.

Michelle Hague, Customer Consultant at the Castleford branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support Trinity Mission’s collection in our community in Castleford and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.

“Items can be dropped off at the Castleford branch, on Carlton Street, until Friday 2nd May 2025 and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Stephanie Salvador, Services Manager for Trinity Mission at Hope Centre, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Castleford are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

The collection will be running until Friday 2nd May 2025 and can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support Trinity Mission then please visit www.trinitymission.org.uk for further information.