Castleford events to help people buy and protect a home

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society’s branch on Carlton Street in Castleford are inviting existing and would-be homeowners to a series of events to learn more about getting on the property ladder, and how to protect their property with appropriate home insurance.

The Society’s customers and members of the public are all welcome to attend the events.

On Monday 21st July, the team will be on hand to answer questions about home insurance and refer them on to the Society’s specialist team who can provide tailored quotes.

On Friday 25th July, the team will be running an event for prospective and existing homeowners to offer information about getting on to the property ladder, repaying their mortgage, options when it is time to change products, or to discuss what to do if facing financial difficulty. Colleagues will be able to refer customers on to the Society’s Mortgage Team where they will have the opportunity to get advice tailored to their needs.

Michelle Hague, customer consultant at the Castleford branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re hosting these events to try and help those who either already own, or are looking to buy their own home, to better understand the support that might be available to them. Our branch team will be on hand to answer questions and signpost people to more help and advice.”

“We hope by listening to people’s questions and concerns, we can help them learn more about how they can get on the property ladder, types of mortgages that might suit them, and how they can protect their home, once they have moved in.”

For more information, contact the branch on 01977 711368.