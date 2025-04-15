Castleford mum sheds eight stone with Slimming World

By Rachel Brocklehurst
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Meet Jenny, a member of Castleford’s Tuesday evening Slimming World group at St Joseph’s Church Hall. Jenny has made an incredible transformation, losing an amazing eight stone and reaching her dream target weight with Slimming World. She joined just before turning 40, motivated by the desire to be healthier for her children.

When asked what she loves about Food Optimising, Jenny shared: “I love all the food! I never feel like I’m missing out. It’s about using fry light instead of oil, and you can still enjoy almost anything. My favourites are campfire stew and Diet Coke chicken – my husband even follows the plan with me because he loves the meals too, just made a little healthier.”

Jenny's biggest challenge? “At first, it was cutting down on things I didn’t need – for me, it was smothering every meal in brown sauce. But once I got into the mindset of planning ahead, everything started to fall into place. Planning my meals for the week keeps me on track.”

Now, Jenny goes to the gym four times a week, feeling stronger, more energized, and so much happier. She’s more confident than ever and says the change has been more than she ever expected.

What a difference? Jenny is now 8 stone lighter and living life to the full.

Her advice for others? “Don’t give up. If you want it badly enough, it will happen. Start with small goals to work towards, and celebrate each one along the way. It’s all worth it when you step on the scales and see the results.”

Her consultant, Rachel commented “We are all so proud of Jenny and her journey and can’t wait to see what’s next for her! Her determination, motivation and commitment really shine through.

Want to feel like Jenny? Why not pop along to your local Slimming World group to see what is all about?

www.slimmingworld.co.uk

