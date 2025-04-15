Castleford mum sheds eight stone with Slimming World
When asked what she loves about Food Optimising, Jenny shared: “I love all the food! I never feel like I’m missing out. It’s about using fry light instead of oil, and you can still enjoy almost anything. My favourites are campfire stew and Diet Coke chicken – my husband even follows the plan with me because he loves the meals too, just made a little healthier.”
Jenny's biggest challenge? “At first, it was cutting down on things I didn’t need – for me, it was smothering every meal in brown sauce. But once I got into the mindset of planning ahead, everything started to fall into place. Planning my meals for the week keeps me on track.”
Now, Jenny goes to the gym four times a week, feeling stronger, more energized, and so much happier. She’s more confident than ever and says the change has been more than she ever expected.
Her advice for others? “Don’t give up. If you want it badly enough, it will happen. Start with small goals to work towards, and celebrate each one along the way. It’s all worth it when you step on the scales and see the results.”
Her consultant, Rachel commented “We are all so proud of Jenny and her journey and can’t wait to see what’s next for her! Her determination, motivation and commitment really shine through.
