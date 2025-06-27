Castleford nursing home goes back to the ’50s with ‘Grease Lightning’ party

The care team in their pinks

Castleford Lodge nursing home in Wakefield was transformed into Rydell High this week as residents and colleagues rolled back the years for a Grease-themed celebration full of music, laughter, and a touch of pink!

The home was decked out in retro décor, and everyone got into character - leather jackets, polka dots, and enough slicked-back hair to rival Danny Zuko himself.

The care team brought out their trusty karaoke machine for a good old singalong, and the smiles were infectious. “We all had a go at performing,” said Clinical Lead Ellie Scott, laughing. “Everyone had such a laugh. The atmosphere was amazing, and we all had an absolute blast.”

One of the standout moments came from much-loved resident Princess, who’s earned herself the unofficial title of the home’s in-house star. She wowed everyone with heartfelt renditions of Grease classics like Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, and Summer Nights.

As everyone clapped along and hummed the tunes, Home Manager Sarah Golden-Hill said, “The atmosphere was electric. It was wonderful to see everyone smiling, singing, and even dancing. Princess really put our vocals to shame and stole the show! We’re already planning our next themed day!”

Events like this Grease-themed day are typical of the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Castleford Lodge Care Home in West Yorkshire is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

It offers residential care, nursing care, short-term respite care and dementia nursing care. The home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/castleford-lodge-castleford

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.