Celebrate your local heroes with a Love Where You Live nomination

The Love Where You Live Awards are back for 2025 and this year, they’re bigger, brighter, and more inspiring than ever!

Hosted by Vico Homes, the awards celebrate the individuals and groups who go above and beyond to make our communities vibrant, welcoming, and full of life. Since the awards began in 2011, we’ve recognised over 100 local heroes and shared over a decade of incredible stories that show just how much people love where they live.

With refreshed categories and even more opportunities to shine a spotlight on those making a difference, the 2025 awards are a chance to say thank you to the people who bring energy, kindness, and creativity to our communities. From green champions and changemakers to everyday heroes and young achievers, we want to hear about them all.

This year, we’re proud to offer even more meaningful prizes to help our winners continue their amazing work – whether that’s supporting a local project, growing a community garden, or simply spreading more joy.

Ferrybridge Community Centre took home two awards in 2024 after bouncing back from devastating floods

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive, said: "At Vico Homes, we believe everyone deserves a place to feel at home and that means more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about people, pride, and the power of community.

“Our Love Where You Live Awards are a celebration of those who bring our vision of better futures and vibrant communities to life. We’ve seen the incredible impact that individuals and groups can have, and we’re excited to honour their stories again this year.

“We hope everyone will take the time to nominate someone who makes their corner of the world a little brighter."

Last year’s Love Where You Live Awards were a powerful reminder of the resilience and heart within our communities. Over 11,000 public votes helped shine a light on local heroes, with Ferrybridge Community Centre taking home two awards, including Community Group of the Year, after bouncing back from devastating floods.

Oliver Hajba took home the Community Champion award

Volunteer Oliver Hajba, who won Community Champion, led efforts to reopen the centre and launch a thriving food pantry, showing just how much impact one person can have.

Oliver said: “It’s been such a difficult year for us all so to be nominated and then to win these awards, to get the recognition after all the blood, sweat and tears is just lovely."

Nominations for the 2025 Love Where You Live Awards are now open and will close on Monday 4 August 2025. To nominate someone who makes a difference, visit www.lovewhereyouliveawards.co.uk