Celebrating 18 years of care, compassion and community in Wakefield and Kirklees

This year marks a remarkable milestone for Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd as we proudly celebrate 18 years of delivering quality care across Wakefield and Kirklees. What began as a vision to provide person-centred, high-quality support has grown into a thriving care organisation rooted in compassion, commitment, and community.

Over the past 18 years, we have had the privilege of supporting thousands of individuals and families, offering care that truly makes a difference. But our work doesn’t stop at the front door – we’ve always believed in giving back to the community that has supported us. From fundraising initiatives, charitable donations, and volunteering efforts, to active involvement in the I Care Ambassador programme, we’ve proudly championed the value of social care in every way possible.

We are recognised sponsors of Wakefield Theatre, My Hospital, and Second Chance, causes close to our hearts. Whether it's through financial support, time, or raising awareness, we’re passionate about uplifting the community we serve.

As founder and director, myself Sara Booth and Wayne Mitchell are incredibly proud of what our company stands for and the journey we’ve taken. We have built a business that isn’t just about providing care, it’s about empowering people, valuing dignity, and leading with kindness. We are endlessly grateful for our incredible team, who work tirelessly day and night to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional care and support with every visit.

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd celebrates 18 Years Anniversary - Sara Booth & Wayne Mitchellplaceholder image
In addition to this significant anniversary, we’re also delighted to be celebrating one year of our sister company, Complete Training. In just 12 months, we have supported local businesses, community groups and care providers with accredited training in areas such as First Aid, Food Safety, and Manual Handling to name a few. It’s a natural extension of our values, to educate, empower and raise standards across the sector and beyond. We inspire and celebrate success!

Together, Complete Care West Yorkshire and Complete Training reflects who we are at our core: a company that cares deeply about people, progress, and the place we call home. As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to driving positive change in health and social care, always with passion, integrity, and a community-first approach.

Here's to the next chapter of making a positive difference.

For media enquiries or to find out more about our services and training opportunities, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk or www.completetraining.uk

