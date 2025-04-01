Chadwick Lawrence raises life-changing funds to support children through education at the annual charity Iftar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based law firm Chadwick Lawrence has hosted its third annual charity Iftar, raising vital funds for The Citizens Foundation (TCF) that will support 186 school children through a year of education.

The event, which brought together local businesses and individuals to promote diversity, inclusivity and different faiths and religions, was held at The Madisson Bradford on 20 March.

Distinguished speakers included Bishop of Bradford Toby Howarth, Iman Fazal Dad, Principal and CEO at Blackburn College, MP Naz Shah, and BBC Journalist Sabbiyah Pervez.

TCF is a UK based charity that supports the education of underprivileged children living in Pakistan’s urban and rural slums. The funds raised will support school children through a year of education with the help of TCF, providing access to much needed resources and equipment to benefit their learning and inspire future success.

Chadwick Lawrence chose to support TCF following a visit from their Partner Asma Iqbal to Karachi, Pakistan in December 2023, during which she witnessed first-hand the role of purpose-built TCF schools in providing learning for under-privileged children.

On the impact of the charity Iftar, Asma Iqbal said: “It is humbling to be able to support girls in education who would otherwise be denied this basic human right in society to which they are entitled. I met some amazing, talented young women during my visit to one of TCF’s schools in rural Karachi, including many aspiring to be lawyers and doctors. To think that Chadwick Lawrence has played a small part in making that a reality for these girls is truly rewarding.”

Pakistan has the largest number of out-of-school children in the world, with the majority of these being girls. TCF has supported over 280,000 students since it was first established in 1995, providing life changing education for purpose built primary and secondary schools.

Chadwick Lawrence has strong ties within the Bradford community, having recently renewed their sponsorship of the Bradford Bulls Rugby League team. The firm also offers free family law advice clinics within the town to help those who need information or advice on personal legal matters.

Previous Chadwick Lawrence Charity Iftar’s have raised invaluable funds to support refugees, such as those from the Turkey and Syria Earthquake in 2023.