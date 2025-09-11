Changing the narrative this World Suicide Prevention Day
In aid of World Suicide Prevention Day, we asked the public to help us change the narrative about suicide and tell us how suicide has affected them. 14 strangers anonymously submitted their response.
Watch the full video here:https://youtu.be/agnfIMDF020?si=BwfEVZEoHqSc1i4M
Let’s live in a world where we can talk openly about suicide.
At GASPED, we offer person-centred support to hundreds of people over the Wakefield District, focusing on support for males as this is a much needed service and there is not a lot out there for men. We have three long term projects at GASPED that focus on males. These being, Support for Male Victims of Domestic Abuse, Support for Male Victims of Sexual Abuse and MAN MATTERS.
For futher information on our services: www.gasped.co.uk & www.manmatters.org
Social Media and other links: https://linktr.ee/manmattersuk & https://linktr.ee/GaspedOfficial