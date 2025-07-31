Charity begins in Yorkshire with more donations from Wakefield-based housebuilder

More West Yorkshire-based charities have received donations from a popular community fund hosted by national housebuilder Miller Homes to enable the continued delivery of vital services and support to people in the local communities.

The monies were awarded as a result of successful applications to the Miller Homes Community Fund which, twice a year, invites applications for funding from charities and community groups in the Yorkshire region.

For the first time in 2025, which saw more applications than ever before, Zarach and Wakefield Music Collective received £1,000 each whilst Bramhope Primary School, Support to Recovery (S2R) in Huddersfield, Active Future in Crofton and Friends of Drighlington Orchard all received £500 each.

“This record number of applications perhaps shows that our charities and community groups are finding it tough at the moment, however, it is lovely for us to appreciate the variety of groups and charities present in our communities,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Our team carefully consider all applications but felt these were the most appropriate on this occasion.”

Miller Homes Community Fund recipient, Zarach. Ellie McGrath from the charity is pictured with Miller Homes employees, Julie Holmes and Rhianna Silk.

One successful recipient, The Wakefield Music Collective, is a community group run by volunteers, whose purpose is to promote live music across Wakefield, by planning, organising and delivering music nights, events and festivals. One of which is Yorkshire’s longest running free music festival, The Clarence Park Festival.

Rachel Winstanley, fundraiser at Wakefield Music Collective commented; “The events we stage each year really bring our community together and this donation will allow us to source first aid facilities to keep our concert goers safe.

“What a wonderful idea this is, and we are very pleased to be one of the latest recipients.”

Another recipient, Zarach, will use the donation to allow them to fund further beds and bed bundles to help alleviate bed poverty for young people in the region, giving them somewhere warm and comfortable to rest and sleep.

Worthy recipients, Rachel Winstanley & Kate Honeyman from Wakefield Music Collective are pictured with Miller Homes employees, Chris Carlin, Rhianna Silk and Julie Holmes.

In this latest round of donations, a further £2,000 has also been donated by Miller Homes to other charities across Yorkshire.

Applications are invited twice yearly and the next of the Miller Homes Community Fund will open in September 2025.