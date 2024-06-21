Charity to honour inspirational student from Wakefield at Awards Ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Awa, who grew up in Wakefield, has been shortlisted for the Professional Services Sector Award, which recognises outstanding achievements in the sector whilst at university. The Student Social Mobility Awards, organised by the social mobility charity upReach showcase the amazing achievements of individuals facing socio-economic challenges. 2023 SSMAs Video: https://youtu.be/wKMF8t4e1ik

During her time at the University of Nottingham, as a Sociology student, Awa co-founded the first independent student-run consulting firm at the university, which has supported 60 students in starting their consulting careers, alongside being the vice-director of the Women in Trading Society, producing a podcast and her TikTok supporting others. Through her work, Awa hopes to “Reach more students in need of a role model and especially now that I’m graduating this year, supply them with the tools I wish I had when I was starting university.”

“When I received news that I had been shortlisted for the Professional Services and Consulting award, I was overwhelmed with excitement. upReach has helped me propel my career to heights I didn’t see possible and to be recognised by them is humbling. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Student Social Mobility Awards were created to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.

2023 Awards Ceremony at Mansion House

Awa encountered the challenge of being the first in her family to go to university and learning to navigate the world of higher education without much guidance. Awa was determined to defy expectations, as a neurodivergent woman who grew up on a council estate, she was driven to make it to university and thrive. For Awa, winning at the 2024 Student Social Mobility Awards would mean a great deal:

“Winning the Professional Services and Consulting Student Social Mobility Award would serve as a reminder that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you study or how your brain works you deserve to be recognised and celebrated for your achievements. It would allow me to reach more students in need of a role model and especially now that I’m graduating this year, [to] supply them with the tools I wish I had when I was starting university.

She reminds others who belong to minority groups that:

“it doesn’t matter if you tick every box of inequity, whether you’re neurodivergent, Muslim, or Black… you deserve to be celebrated. If you are ever unsure of how to navigate university or your career journey you can actively take charge of your fate by seeking out opportunities, both randomly and intentionally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning social mobility charity upReach, which organises the awards, currently provides personalised 1-to-1 support to 3,000 students from across the UK - including over 150 from Yorkshire. As an upReach Associate, Awa has flourished in her career journey.

“Being an upReach associate has been literally life-changing. I joined at the start of my second year when I decided to pivot from my sociology degree into consulting and they have been so helpful and taught me to be intentional with my career journey. “

Nick Bent, CEO of upReach - the charity behind the Student Social Mobility Awards comments:

“Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis and the approaching general election, events like the Student Social Mobility Awards take on even greater significance. These awards illuminate the journeys of those who, despite times of economic adversity, have triumphed over significant obstacles to succeed. Their stories serve as invaluable inspiration for their peers and future generations at a time when this is sorely needed. It is an honour to be able to celebrate and uplift the individuals and organisations dedicated to improving social mobility throughout the UK”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad