Civic society honours nine brave Victoria Cross recipients

Civic Society Chair, Paul Cartwright said: “Nine brave soldiers received the Victoria Cross from the Boar War to World War One, from South Africa to France and Belgium, it is humbling that we have some family members present, and it’s important that we pause to remember these honorary Pomfretians”. .

The last Victoria Cross presented by Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle was received by Pte C Ward, South Africa 1900. Those also honoured on the plaque who served in the First World War were Major C.A.L Yates, France 1914, L/Cpl F.W. Holmes, France 1914, Pte H. Waller, France 1917, Sjt J. W. Ormsby France 1917, Pvt W. Edwards, Belgium 1917, Lt Col O.C.S. Watson, France 1918, Sjt L. Calvert, France 1918, Lt Col H. Greenwood, France 1918.

Paul then invited Ed Anderson, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire to speak and to unveil this historic blue plaque, who said: "I am delighted to be here in my capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, the King’s personal representative in this County. The VC is the highest award given for acts of extreme bravery in the presence of the enemy."

The Lord-Lieutenant went on to say: “Today’s event is the culmination of a wonderful initiative by Pontefract Civic Society; and I am sure I speak for everyone here when I express my heartfelt appreciation to Paul Cartwright and everyone else who has been involved in bringing this wonderful project to fruition."

Col. Gerald Delany who assisted the Lord-Lieutenant with the unveiling also thanked the civic society for recognising the Victoria Cross recipients from the KOYLI regiment, where he’d served along with his father and grandfather.

Paul went on to thank Colin Cranswick and the archivist team at the KOYLI Gallery, Doncaster, after which Colin led four buglers through a performance of several bugle calls in the day in the life of a soldier. Many photographs were taken of those present, especially the family members, and a splendid buffet lunch and much chat then followed.

The unveiling was the final part of the Plaques for Pomfretians project through a grant from government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and is monitored by Wakefield Council.