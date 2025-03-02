Civic society unveils three more blue plaques to Pomfretians

Pontefract Civic Society was pleased to have worked in partnership Wakefield museum and library teams as well as property owners to expand it blue plaque trail in the town centre. For this, the third of four unveiling events this month, where we celebrate a artist, a family of market gardeners and more, and a world-renowned poet, journalist and author.

Civic Society Chair, Paul Cartwright said “this is one of the most worthwhile project I’ve led in the civic society, where our heritage researchers have toiled for many, many hours on archives to bring these people to life. I also hope it inspires people to join the civic society helping on our research, and if not, then to at least to nominate other people, places or events for a blue plaque.”

First up we heard about Charles Pears, born in 1873, an illustrator, marine and travel poster artist and First World War Royal Marine who grew up above the family outfitters and hatter’s business on Beastfair. He also went on to illustrate Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, 1922, and the works of Charles Dickens. The plaque was unveiled by Michael & Lisa Potter, guests from Ackworth & Pontefract Royal British Legion.

The research for the second plaque was a complex process searching records for the Perfect family across five generations, some of whom had the same forename, which adds to the intrigue. The Perfects of Pontefract were market gardeners and fruit tree growers to the great country houses across Yorkshire and the North Midlands from Nostell, Temple Newsham and Harewood House to Normanby Hall and Welbeck. They innovated by creating a produce catalogue, which the rest of the industry then adopted.

Martin Potter (Ackworth & Pontefract Branch RBL) unveils plaque to Charles Pears

Eric Jackson was asked to add to the Perfect story, where he referred to their support for the hospital of St Nicholas’ and Perfect’s Hospital, and Alderman Willam Perfect was Mayor of Pontefract three times, others in the family held the title eight times.

The current owners of Perfect’s Hospital, Peter and Eileen Moss were delighted to unveil the blue plaque, and they will also take care installing it on Micklegate, for which Pontefract Civic Society thanked them.

Finally, a blue plaque to the prolific author, J S Fletcher was unveiled by his great granddaughter, Juanita Hatcher, who had flown all the way from Canada for this event. Fletcher was born in Halifax though from a very young boy he was looked after by his maternal grandmother Hannah Smith at Denby Farm on Escourt Road in Darrington, where the plaque will be installed close by.

Fletcher had three sons from his first marriage, and the eldest son, Wilfred John Liddon Fletcher, emigrated to Canada in 1907. The couple’s only child, Joan Churchill Fletcher, married Edward J Polley in 1939, having two children Lydden R Polley and Juanita Polley. Lydden has extensively research the Canadian branch of the family, and he’s been in touch with the civic society throughout 2024, though didn’t feel up to traveling to the UK with his sister, Juanita, though they will both now keep in touch with Pontefract Civic Society.

Peter & Eileen Moss with Eric Jackson unveil plaque to the Perfects of Pontefract

In unveiling the plaque, Juanita said, “J S Fletcher wrote his first detective novel, The Middle Temple Murder, in 1914. These books became very popular, especially in the United States, where sales were greatly helped by an endorsement from President Woodrow Wilson and the energetic activities of Alfred A Knopf, a leading American publisher. My great grandfather wrote over 300 short stories, published in magazines. Thank you, Pontefract and Paul, for today honouring this remarkable writer!”

Pontefract Civic Society has maintained a list of possible blue plaques since 2010, and Fletcher’s name was added to that list in 2024. The civic society does sell a book by Roger Ellis entitles The Fletcher Rhodes Collaboration, which is available to buy from the civic society and at Pontefract library. The unveiling was part of the Plaques for Pomfretians project through a grant from government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and is monitored by Wakefield Council.