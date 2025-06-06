Complete Care & Training Team roll up their sleeves for Volunteer Week at Wakefield Hospice
Swapping laptops for laundry bags and strategy meetings for sorting rails, each of our senior team members was given a hands-on role for the day—whether it was lifting donations, organising bags of clothing, or greeting generous members of the public as they arrived to drop off items. It was a far cry from our usual day-to-day routines, but one that left a lasting impression on us all.
The experience was not only eye-opening but truly inspiring. We were struck by just how much care, coordination and commitment is required to keep the hospice’s operations running smoothly. Every item donated, every box sorted, and every bag carried plays a small part in supporting the vital work Wakefield Hospice delivers to local families every day.
As Managing Director of a company that is deeply rooted in the local community, it was an honour for my team and I to give something back in a way that reflects our shared passion for care, compassion, and community spirit. It was a refreshing change from our usual working environment, yet perfectly aligned with our mission to make a positive difference wherever we can.
I would wholeheartedly encourage other businesses and individuals across Wakefield and beyond to consider donating their time to this incredible cause. Whether it’s an hour, an afternoon, or something more regular, every contribution counts—and the reward of knowing you’ve helped is simply priceless.
To find out more about volunteering opportunities at Wakefield Hospice, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or email [email protected].
Let’s continue to share the care—together. Complete Training - Training Solutions in Yorkshire.