Complete Care West Yorkshire celebrates outstanding 9.9 score from Homecare.co.uk

Complete Care West Yorkshire is proud to announce that we have achieved an exceptional review score of 9.9 out of 10 on homecare.co.uk, based on 88 reviews from clients and their families. This outstanding result highlights the dedication and compassion that underpin everything we do as a trusted, family-run home care provider in Wakefield.

Our mission has always been to deliver high-quality, reliable, and personalised care within our community. The incredible feedback from those we serve reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in people's lives. From our carers to support staff and management, everyone at Complete Care West Yorkshire shares a common goal: to provide care that is respectful, compassionate, and tailored to each individual’s needs.

Sara Booth, Managing Director, commented on this achievement: “We are immensely proud of our team and grateful for the trust our community places in us. Achieving a 9.9 score is a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and genuine care that our staff deliver every day. It’s truly an honour to serve such a wonderful community.”

As a local, family-run organisation, we believe that care is about more than just meeting needs — it’s about building relationships, fostering independence, and providing peace of mind. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and to maintain the high standards that our community deserves.

We would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their experiences. Your feedback inspires us to keep improving and evolving our services.

To learn more about our home care services or to share your review, please visit www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk

Together, we will make a positive difference to deliver quality care that meets the needs of those we support.