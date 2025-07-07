Complete Care West Yorkshire joins Armed Forces Day celebrations at Pontefract Racecourse

Despite the grey skies and a dramatic downpour, spirits soared at this year’s Armed Forces Day held at Pontefract Despite the skies opening up, spirits remained high at this year’s Armed Forces Day at Pontefract Racecourse, where Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd proudly took part in honouring the incredible service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community.

The event, which brought together families, veterans, serving personnel and members of the public, was a powerful reminder of the dedication shown by those in uniform, both past and present. From the veterans’ parade to the thrilling Wings Free Fall Parachute display, the day was filled with emotion, pride and unity.

As the rain poured, attendees showed true Yorkshire grit, refusing to let the weather dampen the day’s celebrations. Inside and outside the arena, a wide range of military exhibitions showcased the rich traditions and capabilities of our armed forces, giving visitors a close-up look at equipment, skills and stories spanning generations.

Representatives from Complete Care West Yorkshire were there to show our ongoing support and deep appreciation for the military community. As a company committed to care, compassion and community, we understand the importance of recognising the unique challenges faced by veterans and service families and we’re proud to stand alongside them on days like this.

It was an honour to be part of such a meaningful event, celebrating the strength, bravery and resilience of those who serve – no matter the weather.