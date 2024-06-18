Complete Care West Yorkshire joins Race for Life at Thornes Park to support Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and support for a vital cause, Complete Care West Yorkshire recently participated in the local Race for Life event at Thornes Park. The dedicated team laced up their running shoes and took on the 5k race, all in the name of raising crucial funds for cancer research.

The event, which saw participants of all ages and backgrounds coming together in solidarity, was a resounding success, with Complete Care West Yorkshire team members joining hundreds of other participants in the pursuit of a common goal – to help beat cancer.

The weather was definately not on our side and as the race was due to start the heavens opened. The crowd of runners were drenched and spectators took shelter under trees, however this did not stop the race and as the whistle blew runners, joggers and walkers all crossed the strating line. Everyone did not let the torrential downpour stop the event and eventually the rain subsided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are incredibly proud to have taken part in the Race for Life event at Thornes Park," said Paige Evans, a team member from Complete Care West Yorkshire. "Cancer is a disease that has touched the lives of so many, and we are honored to do our part in supporting cancer research and raising awareness for this important cause."

Complete Care West Yorkshire runs Race 4 Life 2024

The atmosphere at Thornes Park was great fun, with a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose. Participants, supporters, and volunteers alike came together to make the event a memorable and impactful one.

The funds raised by Complete Care West Yorkshire and other participants will go towards funding life-saving research, treatments, and support services for those affected by cancer.

"It was a great day enjoyed by all," remarked Sara Booth, another member of the Complete Care West Yorkshire team. "To see so many people come together to support such an important cause is truly inspiring. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this event and to make a difference in the fight against cancer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participation of Complete Care West Yorkshire in the Race for Life event at Thornes Park serves as a shining example of the power of community, compassion, and collective action in the battle against cancer. Their dedication and fundraising efforts will undoubtedly make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by this devastating disease.

CCWY after race 4 life event

The Race for Life event at Thornes Park may have come to an end, but the impact of the day will resonate far beyond the finish line, reminding us all of the strength that lies in coming together to support those in need.

Well done to everyone!