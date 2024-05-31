Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd expands services and seeks community care workers in Wakefield
The company’s expansion comes as a response to the growing demand for its services in the region. “We are committed to providing the highest level of care to our clients,” said a spokesperson for Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd. “This expansion will allow us to reach more individuals in need and provide them with the quality care they deserve.”
Due to the nature of the work and the locations of the calls, the company is specifically seeking individuals who drive and have access to a car. “Our Community Care Workers often need to travel between locations to provide care,” the spokesperson explained. “Having a car is essential for ensuring that our workers can reach our clients in a timely manner.”
Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is keen to stress that previous experience in care work is not a requirement for the role. The company is committed to providing comprehensive training to all new recruits. “We believe in investing in our staff,” said the spokesperson. “All new Community Care Workers will receive full training to equip them with the skills they need to provide exceptional care.”
This recruitment drive presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals looking to make a difference in their community. If you are a car driver and are interested in a rewarding career in community care, Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd would be delighted to hear from you.
For more information about the roles available and how to apply, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd directly on 01924 274 448.