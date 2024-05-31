Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd expands services and seeks community care workers in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Complete Care West Ltd, a leading provider of community care services, has announced an expansion of its services in the Wakefield area. This expansion is set to create new job opportunities for Community Care Workers, and the company is now actively recruiting for these positions.

The company’s expansion comes as a response to the growing demand for its services in the region. “We are committed to providing the highest level of care to our clients,” said a spokesperson for Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd. “This expansion will allow us to reach more individuals in need and provide them with the quality care they deserve.”

Due to the nature of the work and the locations of the calls, the company is specifically seeking individuals who drive and have access to a car. “Our Community Care Workers often need to travel between locations to provide care,” the spokesperson explained. “Having a car is essential for ensuring that our workers can reach our clients in a timely manner.”

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is keen to stress that previous experience in care work is not a requirement for the role. The company is committed to providing comprehensive training to all new recruits. “We believe in investing in our staff,” said the spokesperson. “All new Community Care Workers will receive full training to equip them with the skills they need to provide exceptional care.”

This recruitment drive presents a fantastic opportunity for individuals looking to make a difference in their community. If you are a car driver and are interested in a rewarding career in community care, Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd would be delighted to hear from you.