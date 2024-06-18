Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd to introduce health checks for clients this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an effort to enhance the quality of care and support provided to their clients in the community, Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd has announced that they will be rolling out health checks for their clients starting this summer. The company, known for its commitment to meeting the needs of those they support, aims to proactively monitor the health of their clients through this new initiative.

The health checks will be conducted by trained care professionals employed by Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd. These checks are designed to serve as a preventative measure, enabling the early identification of any signs of deteriorating health in their clients.

While these health checks will not serve as a replacement for medical examinations, they will play a crucial role in flagging any potential health issues that may require further investigation.

Sara Booth, the Managing Director of Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, expressed her enthusiasm about the introduction of this new service. She believes that these health checks will not only help in providing a better service to their clients but also contribute to the overall well-being and health of those under their care.

The team conducting the health checks will be equipped to provide guidance and assistance to clients based on the results obtained, ensuring that any health concerns are addressed promptly.