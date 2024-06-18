Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd to introduce health checks for clients this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The health checks will be conducted by trained care professionals employed by Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd. These checks are designed to serve as a preventative measure, enabling the early identification of any signs of deteriorating health in their clients.
While these health checks will not serve as a replacement for medical examinations, they will play a crucial role in flagging any potential health issues that may require further investigation.
Sara Booth, the Managing Director of Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, expressed her enthusiasm about the introduction of this new service. She believes that these health checks will not only help in providing a better service to their clients but also contribute to the overall well-being and health of those under their care.
The team conducting the health checks will be equipped to provide guidance and assistance to clients based on the results obtained, ensuring that any health concerns are addressed promptly.
By proactively monitoring the health of their clients, Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd aims to further solidify its reputation as a provider of quality, person care. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to making a positive difference in the community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.