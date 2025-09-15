Complete Care West Yorkshire up for seven prizes at prestigious Great British Care Awards
Complete Care West Yorkshire – which provides home care services across Wakefield and the surrounding area – has been shortlisted for:
- The Dignity in Care Award
- The Home Care Team Award
- The Home Care Worker Award
- The Home Care Newcomer Award
- The Home Care Employer Award
- The Ancillary Worker Award
- The Care Innovator Award
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at The Royal Armouries, Leeds, on Thursday, November 7.
Managing Director Sara Booth said the nominations reflect “the dedication, compassion and professionalism of our whole team.”
She added: “To be finalists in seven categories is an incredible achievement. It’s a real testament to the staff who go above and beyond every single day to support people across our community. We’re proud to be flying the flag for Wakefield at such a prestigious national event.”
Alongside its award success, Complete Care West Yorkshire has expanded its services to provide face-to-face accredited training to individuals and businesses in the care sector. This includes a range of courses such as Emergency First Aid and Paediatric First Aid, designed to help businesses meet their compliance needs and raise the standard of care across the region.
“We’re passionate about lifting standards in care, not just within our own company but across the sector as a whole,” said Sara Booth. “By offering accredited training locally, we’re giving other providers and individuals access to high-quality courses that support professional development and improve safety for the people they care for.”
Complete Care West Yorkshire has grown steadily in recent years, specialising in home care for adults including dementia support, palliative care and personalised care plans. The company has also invested heavily in staff training, new technology and community partnerships to improve its service.
The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the social care sector, highlighting the dedication of individuals and organisations who deliver outstanding care.