Complete Training & Second Chance: A partnership making a real difference in Wakefield

In a growing partnership founded on shared values and a drive to make a meaningful impact, Complete Training and Second Chance have been working closely to support the learning and development needs of the Wakefield-based charity, its dedicated staff, and volunteers.

What began with a conversation at the We Are Wakefield (WAW) Christmas event between Sarah Hyde, Training Manager at Complete Training, and Nathan Garbutt-Moore, Business Manager at Second Chance, has grown into a collaborative effort aimed at creating a comprehensive, tailored training strategy. Together, they’ve embarked on a journey to review and fulfil all training requirements across the organisation.

“From the outset, it was clear we shared a passion for helping people grow and thrive,” said Sarah Hyde. “Our goal is to deliver holistic, bespoke training that supports not just skill development, but confidence and personal empowerment.”

Complete Training’s learning solutions are designed to upskill, refresh, and equip those working for or with the charity, ensuring the team at Second Chance is well-prepared to provide essential support to individuals with brain injuries, neurological conditions, or those recovering from strokes.

Complete Training & Second Chance

The partnership enhanced further this March at the WAW event, where Complete Training proudly announced Second Chance as their official chosen charity. Sharing a stand to celebrate the news, the team outlined plans for ongoing fundraising efforts through events, raffles, and more - with all proceeds going directly to support the charity’s life-changing work.

For Sarah Hyde, this initiative is particularly close to her heart. “The mission of Second Chance is deeply personal to me,” she shared. “To be able to contribute to their incredible work not just through training, but also through fundraising and awareness, is an honour.”

This partnership showcases the powerful potential of local collaboration - businesses supporting charities, and in turn, strengthening community ties. It’s a relationship that continues to evolve, opening new pathways for growth and support on both sides.

“We’re proud to be part of something that not only builds skills but builds bridges,” said Sarah. “This collaboration has been a brilliant opportunity and we’re excited about what’s still to come.”

Complete Training and Second Chance extend a heartfelt invitation to all WAW members and the broader community to join them in supporting this inspiring cause — proving that when organisations come together, the impact can be truly life-changing.