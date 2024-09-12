Could schools in Wakefield adopt a pig as part of learning scheme?

September is a time for thinking about new ideas, and teachers in Wakefield are being urged to consider welcoming little pigs as well as pupils this new term.

The Pigs For Schools scheme by ethical breeder Kew Little Pigs, which places adorable micro pigs with schools and organisers claim that by caring for the little pigs, children experience amazing benefits, including increased communication skills, and a love and respect for all animals.

Eligible schools need to prove that they have space for the pigs, create a pig care rota and take part in a pig keeping course before the animals arrive.

The move comes after the farm launched the scheme successfully in schools, with impressive results.

Could your child's school benefit from a pig club? Animal News Agency

Around 100,000 school children have benefitted from animal interactions with Kew Little Pigs which includes taking part in Pigs For Schools, having a classroom visit or receiving a discounted trip from their school or club.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Pigs For Schools really is a source of great pride for us, and our goal is for every child to have access to regular animal interactions in the county and beyond.

"Caring for animal at home is not possible for some children who cannot have pets, but by spending time with the pigs in this way they get all the great social and emotional benefits too. This scheme really is our jewel in the crown and we can't wait to hear from other schools who would like to know more."

Schools like Waterside Primary Academy in Chesham, Bucks which adopted three little pigs.

Olivia Goddard, Year Four Class Teacher at the school, who has been leading the PTA funded piggy project, said: "This has been one of the most amazing things we have done, not only has it helped the children teaching them responsibility and nurturing, but it also very good with the well-being side too.

"It was wonderful how instantly the children naturally warmed to the pigs, when they go into the pig pen their whole demeanor changes. I am also very impressed that they have not been at all squeamish about picking up the pig poo too!

"The pigs themselves are extremely tame, and when you stroke their bellies they just lie there and smile and close their eyes."

To help care for the pigs the school has appointed Year Five pupils as Pig Rangers, and the youngsters feed and clean out the pigs in the morning before school starts.

Parents are also getting involved, learning how to care for the animals so that together with their children they can help out during the school holidays.

And before the pigs arrived, a team effort by teachers ensured that the school had everything that it needed to welcome them with open arms.

"We are really lucky at Waterside because everyone that works here has the same ethos, wanting to push the school for the benefit of the children.

"So all of the staff gave up their bank holiday Monday to do up the pig pen area, paint the fence and build the pigs a little house." Added Olivia.

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs and to register an interest for your school go to www.kewlittlepigs.com or email [email protected]