Creepy Carnival Spectacular at Hepworth House!

On Thursday 30th October from 2pm to 4pm, HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, will be hosting a frightfully fun Creepy Carnival Spectacular, a spooktacular celebration filled with laughter, music, and Halloween magic!

The home will be transformed into a carnival of chills and chuckles, featuring live performances from singers Kim and Dave, who’ll be performing toe-tapping favourites to get everyone in the spirit.

Visitors can look forward to an afternoon packed with ghoulish games, creepy competitions, and haunted photo opportunities, alongside a spooky spread of delicious Halloween treats, tea, cake, and cackles! There’ll also be a raffle brimming with frightfully good prizes to be won.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their creepiest costumes, with a Best Dressed Prize up for grabs – so whether you’re a wicked witch, spooky skeleton, or cheeky pumpkin, don’t forget your Halloween best!

With music, treats, and plenty of spooky surprises, the Creepy Carnival Spectacular promises to be a fang-tastic celebration for all ages, welcoming colleagues, residents, families, and friends from the local community.

Hepworth House is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this autumn. Visit Hepworth House - Care Home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire | HC One today to find out more about life at Hepworth House.

Ellie Linskill, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home said: “Our Creepy Carnival is all about bringing joy, laughter, and a little bit of Halloween mischief to our residents and families. It’s set to be a fantastic day full of fun and community spirit!”