Creepy Carnival Spectacular at Hepworth House!
The home will be transformed into a carnival of chills and chuckles, featuring live performances from singers Kim and Dave, who’ll be performing toe-tapping favourites to get everyone in the spirit.
Visitors can look forward to an afternoon packed with ghoulish games, creepy competitions, and haunted photo opportunities, alongside a spooky spread of delicious Halloween treats, tea, cake, and cackles! There’ll also be a raffle brimming with frightfully good prizes to be won.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their creepiest costumes, with a Best Dressed Prize up for grabs – so whether you’re a wicked witch, spooky skeleton, or cheeky pumpkin, don’t forget your Halloween best!
With music, treats, and plenty of spooky surprises, the Creepy Carnival Spectacular promises to be a fang-tastic celebration for all ages, welcoming colleagues, residents, families, and friends from the local community.
Ellie Linskill, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home said: “Our Creepy Carnival is all about bringing joy, laughter, and a little bit of Halloween mischief to our residents and families. It’s set to be a fantastic day full of fun and community spirit!”