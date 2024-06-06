D-Day 80: Walton woman commemorates anniversary with postbox topper crochet creation depicting scene of Normandy landings

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
An avid crocheter from Walton, who brightened up the community during lockdown with her village postbox toppers, has created a D-Day anniversary creation which depicts the scene of the historic Normandy landings.

Lynn Clegg, who has lived in Walton for 47 years, said she spent about three weeks creating the postbox topper after coming across a picture of the scene online.

Lynn, who started crocheting about six years ago, said: “I do it constantly. I started doing the toppers in lockdown – it gave the villagers something to see, [they] all love them.”

The scene, which includes a Jeep coming off a landing craft, soldiers exiting the water and an aircraft, is currently decorating the postbox outside Whisk coffee shop in Walton.

The D-Day crochet project took around three weeks to create. It is currently decorating the postbox outside Whisk coffee shop in Walton, Wakefield.The D-Day crochet project took around three weeks to create. It is currently decorating the postbox outside Whisk coffee shop in Walton, Wakefield.
Lynn said she found a free pattern online for a school minibus, which she adapted to make the jeep, and used another pattern for the soldiers.

In May, Lynn also created a hospital-themed topper for the postbox in Pinderfields Hospital, where her daughter works, to mark National Operating Department Practitioners (ODP) Day.

The 3D scene features two medical staff, a patient, bed, lamp, and bedside monitor, and can be found on the postbox in the main entrance of the hospital.

Lynn has had two more requests for crochet creations at Pinderfields Hospital later in the year, and has another one in the pipeline for the village in the summer.

June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, with events taking place across the UK to commemorate what was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

