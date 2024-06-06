Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An avid crocheter from Walton, who brightened up the community during lockdown with her village postbox toppers, has created a D-Day anniversary creation which depicts the scene of the historic Normandy landings.

Lynn Clegg, who has lived in Walton for 47 years, said she spent about three weeks creating the postbox topper after coming across a picture of the scene online.

Lynn, who started crocheting about six years ago, said: “I do it constantly. I started doing the toppers in lockdown – it gave the villagers something to see, [they] all love them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene, which includes a Jeep coming off a landing craft, soldiers exiting the water and an aircraft, is currently decorating the postbox outside Whisk coffee shop in Walton.

The D-Day crochet project took around three weeks to create. It is currently decorating the postbox outside Whisk coffee shop in Walton, Wakefield.

Lynn said she found a free pattern online for a school minibus, which she adapted to make the jeep, and used another pattern for the soldiers.

In May, Lynn also created a hospital-themed topper for the postbox in Pinderfields Hospital, where her daughter works, to mark National Operating Department Practitioners (ODP) Day.

The 3D scene features two medical staff, a patient, bed, lamp, and bedside monitor, and can be found on the postbox in the main entrance of the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn has had two more requests for crochet creations at Pinderfields Hospital later in the year, and has another one in the pipeline for the village in the summer.