Did you work at South Yorkshire Motors?

Former employees of a Wakefield car dealership can share their stories at a reunion later this month.

Anyone who worked at South Yorkshire Motors which later became Calderford Motors, at the Junction of Barnsley Road and Doncaster Road, Wakefield is invited to go along to Carr Gate Working Men’s Club on May 23 from 8pm.

The event is organised by Les Ellis and Mick Hodgson who joined the Ford main dealers as apprentices in the mid-1950s, when the works manager was Laurence Judge.

The dealership became part of Calderford Motors in 1972, and the premises were later demolished to make way for housing.

If you are interested in going along to the reunion please contact Mick Hodgson 07708 8791226 or just turn up on the night.