Digital Afterlife explained: What happens to your social media accounts when you pass away?

iPhone with social media apps showing

In life, we post, scroll, like and tag. But what happens to all those digital memories once we’re no longer around?

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With so much of our lives now lived online - from endless emails and throwback selfies to tagged birthday wishes and TikTok clips - our accounts have become modern-day time capsules.

Gone are the days of shoeboxes full of letters and photo albums. Today, our memories are scattered across platforms we don’t own, stored in remote servers we rarely think about. And unless you make a plan, no one automatically inherits your digital life when you’re gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, experts at Funeral Guide have pulled back the curtain on what really happens to your Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and other online accounts after death.

Facebook

According to researchers at Oxford Internet Institute, Facebook could end up hosting 4.9 billion dead user profiles by the end of the century. It is one of the few platforms efficiently prepared for the digital afterlife.

When notified of a death, it can memorialise an account - freezing it in time and adding a “Remembering” label above the name.

Photos, posts, and tagged memories remain visible (based on privacy settings), but no one can log in or edit the account. Users can also pick a Legacy Contact - someone trusted to manage tribute posts and update the profile picture, but not access messages or delete anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, the account can be permanently removed upon request.

Instagram

Instagram also allows memorialisation. After a valid request from friends or family, the profile is frozen, the word “Remembering” is added, and all posts are preserved exactly as they were.

But unlike Facebook, Instagram doesn’t offer a Legacy Contact. Only immediate family can ask for the account to be deleted, and they’ll need proof.

Until someone steps in, the account remains publicly visible, with its content locked in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X (Twitter)

X doesn’t offer memorialisation, nor does it allow anyone to manage or access a deceased user’s account.

Instead, family members can request account deletion, but only after jumping through hoops: submitting a formal request, providing identification, a death certificate, and proof of the relationship. Even then, X won’t release account data or messages.

If no one acts, the account will purge and deactivate if inactive for at least six months.

TikTok

TikTok offers no tools for managing accounts after death. If you die without sharing your login, your content will remain online, visible, active, and completely out of anyone’s control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After six months of inactivity, TikTok may randomly change the username to a string of numbers - but the videos remain. Family members can’t request deletion unless they have the password.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn allows for accounts to be memorialised or deleted once proper legal documentation is submitted. A memorialised badge is added, and the profile is locked but still searchable, unless it is removed completely.

The platform doesn’t support legacy contacts, but it does let you preserve your professional story for future generations.

YouTube & Google

Google accounts, which include YouTube, can be handled via the Inactive Account Manager - a tool that lets you pre-select what happens if your account goes quiet for too long. You can choose to share your data with someone or have it deleted entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without that setup, families can request action, but whether they get access or removal is up to Google.

Do I Need A Digital Will?

Creating a digital will is one way to take control. It lets you outline what should happen to your online accounts - from photo albums on the cloud to old messages, social media profiles, and more.

This type of document can include details such as account preferences, instructions for deletion or memorialisation, and who should manage each one. While some people use password managers to share access with a trusted person, the key is making sure someone has the right tools and knowledge to carry out your wishes.

Need help sorting it all? Many funeral directors now offer support with digital aftercare, whether that’s helping to set up online tributes, guiding families through the process of memorialising, or closing accounts in line with the person’s final wishes.