The ancient Roman playwright Titus Maccius Plautus, wrote comedies and gave us one of the wisest pieces of health advice ever. He said ‘moderation in all things is the best of rules.’ Essentially, Plautus’s advice was to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid excesses.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This advice is a good principle at any age, but as we get older we have to be take more care to avoid those foods that are bad for us in terms of heart and brain health and take those that are shown to be good.

Bad foods for the brain are known to be fatty foods, highly processed foods and food with high salt and sugar contents. The good foods are vegetables and fruits and nuts, wholegrains and oily fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other foods that are good for you to maintain cognitive function as you age may surprise you, according to research on reducing the risk of dementia. It suggests that the foods we eat may have a direct impact on our cognitive function in our later years.

The film a funny thing happened on the way to the Forum was based upon the Roman playwright Plautus's plays (18th C engraving)

This research was done by Iowa State University in the USA based on data collected from over seventeen hundred ageing adults between the ages of 44 and 77 years in the UK.

The participants completed a Fluid Intelligence Test (FIT) as part of touchscreen questionnaire at entry to the study and then in two follow-up assessments over ten years. The FIT analysis gives an assessment of how well you can think on the spur of the moment, so its gives an idea about your cognitive function.

They also answered questions about their food and alcohol consumption at all of the assessments. They used the Food Frequency Questionnaire, which asked participants about their intake of fresh fruit, dried fruit, raw vegetables, and types of meat, fish, cereals, tea and coffee, and all types of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found four significant findings which showed that certain foods and drinks were protective of cognitive function. Firstly, cheese was shown to be the most protective food against age-related cognitive problems, even into old age.

Red wine and cheese may protect your cognitive function and are OK to take

Secondly, wine, especially red wine was related to improvements in cognitive function.

Thirdly having lamb every week, was shown to improve long-term cognitive prowess, which other red meats did not show.

Lastly, excessive salt intake seemed to have a detrimental effect, but only in those already at risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

This is not to suggest that these should be taken instead of the known good foods in your diet diet, but that it is Ok to have them.