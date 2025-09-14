Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter - Wine and cheese may protect your cognitive function into old age
This advice is a good principle at any age, but as we get older we have to be take more care to avoid those foods that are bad for us in terms of heart and brain health and take those that are shown to be good.
Bad foods for the brain are known to be fatty foods, highly processed foods and food with high salt and sugar contents. The good foods are vegetables and fruits and nuts, wholegrains and oily fish.
Other foods that are good for you to maintain cognitive function as you age may surprise you, according to research on reducing the risk of dementia. It suggests that the foods we eat may have a direct impact on our cognitive function in our later years.
This research was done by Iowa State University in the USA based on data collected from over seventeen hundred ageing adults between the ages of 44 and 77 years in the UK.
The participants completed a Fluid Intelligence Test (FIT) as part of touchscreen questionnaire at entry to the study and then in two follow-up assessments over ten years. The FIT analysis gives an assessment of how well you can think on the spur of the moment, so its gives an idea about your cognitive function.
They also answered questions about their food and alcohol consumption at all of the assessments. They used the Food Frequency Questionnaire, which asked participants about their intake of fresh fruit, dried fruit, raw vegetables, and types of meat, fish, cereals, tea and coffee, and all types of alcohol.
They found four significant findings which showed that certain foods and drinks were protective of cognitive function. Firstly, cheese was shown to be the most protective food against age-related cognitive problems, even into old age.
Secondly, wine, especially red wine was related to improvements in cognitive function.
Thirdly having lamb every week, was shown to improve long-term cognitive prowess, which other red meats did not show.
Lastly, excessive salt intake seemed to have a detrimental effect, but only in those already at risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
This is not to suggest that these should be taken instead of the known good foods in your diet diet, but that it is Ok to have them.