Dr's Casebook with Dr Keith Souter: Choosing to exercise of snack is not so simple

Physical inactivity has a major impact on one’s health. Exercise is one of the best things that you can do to stay fit and healthy. Sometimes though, a snack may seem more tempting. The choice is not that simple.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are numerous studies that indicate that prolonged sitting may be hazardous to your health. An international study surveying more than 100,000 individuals in 21 countries found that people who sat for six to eight hours a day had about a 12 per cent increased risk for early death and heart disease. More worryingly, they found that those who sat for more than eight hours daily increased that risk to 20 per cent.

Part of the problem with long sitting is that it can cause blood to pool in the legs. This happens because the muscles are not contracting to pump blood back to the heart. As a result the ability of blood vessels to expand from increased blood flow can become impaired. Being sedentary is also known to affect the cholesterol levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another study suggests that it is the prolonged sitting that causes the problem, even if you exercise regularly later. Exercise physiologists in the USA found that if you take an exercise ‘snack,’ which just means getting up and walking about you reduce your risk. Not only that, but you can lower blood pressure and aid blood sugar control. But it has to be taken at the right time.

To exercise or snack - that is the difficult question

The researchers tested five different exercise ‘snacks’ of a group of people in their 40s to 60s. They either had one minute of walking after every 30 minutes of sitting, one minute after 60 minutes, five minutes every 30 minutes, five minutes after an hour, or lastly, no walking. They found that five minutes of walking after half an hour sitting was the mot effective.

Yet it has to be said that many people find choosing to exercise over having a food snack is not always easy. Research on mice suggests that it may be because of a brain chemical called Orexin. This is one of over a hundred messenger substances that are active in the brain. Other chemical messengers, such as serotonin and dopamine have been thought of most importance in such human decisions, but whether to excise or snack may depend on orexin.

They gave mice a choice between having time on an exercise wheel or having a strawberry-flavoured milkshake. That might sound a bit like a Tom & Jerry cartoon, but it can be done. They studied mice who had either been genetically modified not to produce orexin, or they had drugs that blocked it. They found that the mice that didn’t have orexin went for the milkshakes, while those with it went for the exercise wheel.

Perhaps it is a matter of brain chemistry rather than free choice.