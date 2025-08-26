Earls Lodge residents go to Bridlington

On 11th August 20 Residents went to Bridlington on a coach raised by money held with a car wash at the care home and the local community helped this wish come true.

Residents at Earls Lodge were supported by staff to make a wish come true by raising funds with Eastmoor community, staff and relatives. Enough money was raised to book a coach that seated 40 people and three wheelchairs.

We had 20 residents and 20 staff and family attended.

Everyone loved the fish and chips and ice cream. Thank you for all your continuous support.