EASYFEST 2025 strikes a chord: Horbury Music Festival raises nearly £3,000 for local charities

EASYFEST 2025, the beloved all-day music event, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday, July 5, at The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury. The milestone event saw approximately 300 enthusiastic attendees enjoy a diverse lineup of 12 acts, all while raising nearly £3000 for two vital local charities: The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract and Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity!

The atmosphere at The Calder Vale Hotel was electric, with bands and solo artists delivering stellar performances throughout the day, showcasing the vibrant musical talent within the community. From rock and pop to acoustic sets, there was something for every musical taste, keeping the crowd entertained and dancing. Headlined by Kings Lynn pop-punk superstars Vanilla Pod the line up featured acts from Liverpool, Cardiff as well as local hero’s, including a stripped back acoustic performance from the remaining members of Milloy.

This year's EASYFEST held particular significance as it marked the 10 year anniversary of the passing of Ian Smart, a much-loved musician from the band Milloy. EASYFEST was established in Ian’s honour, and its continued success is a testament to his enduring legacy. The choice of charities, The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract and Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity!, was made in honour of both Ian Smart and Robert Bedford (known as Bedi), who were bandmates in Milloy. Their memory continues to inspire the generosity and community spirit that defines EASYFEST.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the success of EASYFEST 2025," said Kat Hall, EASYFEST organiser. "To reach the 10 year anniversary, and raise such a significant amount for these incredible charities, especially in memory of Ian and Bedi, is truly humbling. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the bands who performed, The Calder Vale Hotel for hosting, and every single person who attended and contributed to making this year's EASYFEST the best one yet."

Musicians perform at this year's EASYFEST concert

The funds raised will directly support the invaluable work of The Prince of Wales Hospice in providing specialist palliative care to patients and their families, and Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity! in offering support, research, and awareness for those affected by brain tumours.

EASYFEST looks forward to continuing its tradition of fantastic music and charitable giving for many years to come.