Employees from local company complete 21 mile charity walk

Castleford based Sigma, a true end-to-end solutions provider and a leading expert at transforming commercial spaces, is pleased to announce it raised £1,226 for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation from a recent fundraising walk.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Sigma Project Manager, Ben Ward, the charity walk was held on 29th September 2024 and saw 14 members of staff embark on a 21-mile ‘expedition’.

Planned by Redwood Events, who organise activities for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the route was specifically designed for Sigma and included visiting local sporting locations and venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from the Sigma head office in Castleford, the walk involved calling on the Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers rugby stadiums, as well as Pontefract Racecourse and Yorkshire Field Sports in Normanton.

The Sigma Team

Ben Ward, Project Manager at Sigma, said: “As a keen supporter of the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, I was determined to organise an event to raise much-needed funds for the charity.”

Ben added: “I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all my colleagues who supported me on the walk and those who donated. I’m looking forward to doing more things to support the charity again in the near future.”

David Dignam, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Group said: As a company we are committed to supporting charities as part of our wider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), not only in our local community, but across our offices in the UK and internationally. It was very nice to see so many of the team get involved with the walk, which was for such a worthwhile cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Wilson, Partnerships and Events Lead at the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation said: “We would like to thank the team at Sigma for their efforts and generous contributions. The money raised will be used to support those diagnosed with the disease as well as fund and assist research into the illness.”

For more information about Sigma Group and the Darby Rimmer Foundation, visit: https://www.sigmagrp.co.uk/ https://darbyrimmermnd.co.uk/