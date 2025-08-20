Family fun day brings Havercroft community together
The event featured a food truck and an ice cream van, providing refreshments courtesy of the Family Hub, and offered a variety of activities to keep families engaged throughout the day, including sports, face painting, a dance party, a butterfly trail, and an inflatable obstacle course. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was also on site with a fire engine available for the community to explore.
Lindsey Corbett, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green, said: “Building on the incredible success of last year's event, we were determined to make this year's gala even better, and it was wonderful to see so many of our students and their families enjoying themselves.
“Hosting an event where our community can come together for a fun, affordable day out during the school holidays is so important to us, and the incredible turnout showed just how much it meant to everyone. We hope this is a tradition we can continue for many years to come.”
A tombola facilitated by Squaring Up Interventions raised over £200 for the Dogs Trust Freedom project, a service for dog owners who are planning to find safety from domestic abuse but are unable to take their dogs with them. Freedom provides a temporary home for their dog with a loving foster carer until their owners are safe, settled and ready to have them back.
Claire Jackson, Trust Strategic Lead for Family and Community Programmes and Partnerships at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible support from the numerous agencies that partnered with us to make this event a reality.
“The day truly showcased the power of collaboration and community. While it was centred on fun activities for children, it also provided a relaxed environment where our partners could connect with families. It was a safe, joyful space for families to connect and make lasting memories.”