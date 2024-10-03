Featherston convenience store celebrates 12-year anniversary with charity donation

A Featherston-based convenience store is celebrating its 12-year anniversary by donating £2,000 to charity.

Nisa Local Featherston, on Priory Road in Pontefract, opened its doors to the public in 2012 and store owner Tony Singh is marking the milestone anniversary by giving back to his community in a big way. Tony – who also owns Nisa Kendal Drive Castleford – is partnering with Snappy Shopper to donate £2,000 split between eight local charities. The charities chosen for the donations will be selected by the Featherstone and Castleford community using Facebook, allowing individuals to nominate their charities within the Facebook comments and explain the reason why they deserve to win. The four winners from each store will be picked based on the comments that have received the most likes and each charity will receive a £250 donation from the store. Tony said: “I opened Nisa Local in Featherstone 12 years ago and the business is all about helping people get their essential groceries in a safe, clean, affordable and friendly way. “We opened our Castleford store 4 years ago and duplicated the format. Our most important thing is that we never take our customers for granted and work hard every day to serve our community.” Nominations are now open, and the store is encouraging the community to get involved and take advantage of this chance to make a meaningful impact within the local community. Tony continued: “I hope that by helping other people, it can inspire them to be able to help people in need when they can in the future. “Being able to give back and help other people is a positive symbol of gratitude, positivity is what we need around, this is why I have chosen to celebrate by donating as a way to spread this positivity!” The winning charities will be announced on October 14, after which both stores are hopeful that this will inspire others to do the same. The Snappy Shopper service aims to make it easier for people to order snacks, drinks, and groceries online, with delivery straight to your door in as little as 30-60 minutes. New customers can take £10 off their first order using the code SNAP10 at checkout.