Featherstone Rainbows at Risk of Closure – Can You Help?

To find out more, email Sam at [email protected] or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested

A much-loved Girlguiding Rainbow unit in Featherstone is at risk of closing unless new volunteers come forward to take over the leadership.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current leaders have made the difficult decision to step down, and without at least two new volunteers in place before the summer holidays, the unit will be forced to close.

For many years, Featherstone Rainbows has provided a safe, fun, and welcoming space for local girls aged 4-7 to make new friends, learn new skills, and build confidence. From arts and crafts to outdoor adventures and badges, the unit offers young girls an incredible start in Girlguiding. Without new volunteers, these opportunities will be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming a Girlguiding leader is a rewarding experience. No prior experience is necessary—just enthusiasm and a willingness to support young people. Training and support are provided, and roles can be shared among multiple volunteers to fit around other commitments.

If you or someone you know could help keep Featherstone Rainbows running, please get in touch as soon as possible. To find out more, email Sam at [email protected] or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested

Let’s work together to ensure this fantastic group continues to inspire young girls in our community!

Not from Featherstone? We’re always looking for volunteers across our area! Girlguiding Whitwood covers Castleford, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, Featherstone, Normanton, and Airedale, and we have many units in need of support. Whether you can help weekly or occasionally, your time could make a huge difference. Get in touch to find out how you can be part of something amazing!