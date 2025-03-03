Featherstone Rovers Foundation celebrates success of ‘Team 13’ volunteering project

The Featherstone Rovers Foundation is proud to announce the success of its ‘Team 13’ Volunteering Project, which has had a significant impact on the local community.

Over the past six months, 73 volunteers contributed more than 1,400 hours of service, helping to strengthen community ties and empower individuals.

The ‘Team 13’ initiative was designed to provide local residents, including those facing health and social challenges, with opportunities to engage in meaningful community events. This project has not only built a strong volunteer network but also contributed to the well-being of Featherstone.

The programme saw a steady growth in participation, surpassing initial targets and engaging a diverse group of volunteers, particularly from Featherstone and surrounding areas. Through events at the Millennium Stadium, the project helped reduce social isolation and foster a stronger sense of connection within the community.

Volunteer Coordinator Amanda Courtman, making a Thank You speech at the volunteer celebration evening.

A key focus of ‘Team 13’ was empowering adults with learning difficulties. Eighteen people, who are supported by Millennium Support, took on roles in grounds maintenance, gardening, and other community projects, gaining new skills and boosting their confidence and employability. Feedback from volunteers and support staff has highlighted the positive impact on their personal growth.

This project was funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and has increased local pride and belonging, with volunteers expressing a stronger connection to their community. This sense of ownership has led to improved volunteer retention and a more united Featherstone.

Looking ahead, the success of ‘Team 13’ has paved the way for continued volunteer opportunities, with partnerships formed with local organisations, such as Millennium Support, to ensure sustainable growth. The project aligns with Wakefield Council’s vision for a thriving, fairer community.

“The success of the ‘Team 13’ programme has been truly inspiring,” said Amanda Courtman, Volunteer Coordinator at Featherstone Rovers Foundation. “We’ve seen the positive impact on both the volunteers and the community, and we look forward to building on this success in the future.”

The Featherstone Rovers Foundation continues to be committed to supporting its community, with ‘Team 13’ being just one example of its ongoing positive impact.

For more information about the Featherstone Rovers Foundation and their community work, go to www.featherstoneroversfoundation.org