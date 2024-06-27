Featherstone Rovers Foundation launch new programme with support from Warburtons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warburtons have awarded Featherstone Rovers Foundation with a £20,000 grant to deliver a new ‘Family Foundations’ programme as part of their ‘Families Matter’ fund. The fund was created to directly support families and local communities.

The ‘Family Foundations’ programme will offer a whole range of activities for families with pre school children to attend from Baby and Toddler groups to messy art sessions and more!

The first activities to take place as part of the programme are designed to support families develop the skills to help prepare their child for starting School. The sessions take place on Thursday’s in the ‘Foundry’ facility at The Millennium Stadium in Featherstone WF7 5EN from 10-11:30am.

The sessions are a fantastic opportunity for families to develop skills to support their child’s learning and development through fun activities they can enjoy together. Each week will have a different theme starting with ‘On the Farm’ for week 1 where they will explore all things Farm related. They will have farm animals to explore on the tuff tray and play trays, Farm puzzles, Farm crafts, Farm songs and we will finish with a story called 'On the Farm' by Axel Scheffler.

The outcomes of the programme will be to: Have an improved understanding of ‘School readiness’; Ideas and resources to use at home to support child’s development and learning and the opportunity to meet other supportive families from the local community. All attendees will receive a free gift to take home.

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation said ‘We are absolutely delighted to have received a grant from Warburtons to provide some much needed support for Families in and around Featherstone with young children. We ran a small pilot project last September with 8 families which went really well so we are really looking forward to growing this project partnership over the next two years.’

"We are really looking forward to working with Amy and everyone at the Featherstone Rovers foundation. Family is a big thing here at Warburtons, so providing this grant to support families of the local area is incredibly important. We are very excited to see the impact that this has on the community." - Warburtons