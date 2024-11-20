Festive shop pops up again at Methley - with a bumper Christmas looming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Christmas Tree Farm & Festive Shop at Home Farm, Methley, near Leeds, opens this weekend.

The glittering festive shop, which has been expanded and extensively refurbished this year, is ready for a bumper Christmas.

The shop will be opened daily from 9.00am to 5.00pm from Saturday November 23 until Sunday December 22, with late night openings (until 8.00pm) on November 28 and 29 and December 5 and 6.

Jamie Savile, whose family have owned the Methley estate since the 15th century, explained: “The Christmas Shop is a highlight of any visit to Methley Christmas Trees and this year it is going to be bigger and better than ever. So please take a few minutes to stop and browse.

Christmas Trees at Methley

“Since last year, the barn which houses our shop has been re-roofed, the layout has changed and the displays of baubles and decorations promise to make your Christmas decorations stand out and enthrall. This year we have a larger range of festive decorations and gifts, with a large stock of Gisela Graham, Sass and Belle, Festive and Fair to Trade decorations as well as inspiring Christmas homeware, wreaths, tree stands and so much more.

Jamie continued: “Meanwhile our undercover barns, bigger and better than ever, can now house up to 300 ready-to-buy Christmas trees. Choosing a tree from Methley, either from our barns or from our nine-acre Christmas tree field, is a much-loved tradition for many local families at Christmas time – and we always do our best to exceed expectations. This year, our lime-tree lined avenue will be lit up with twinkling Christmas lights, making the whole occasion very festive and special.

Added attractions in the run-up to Christmas at Home Farm include a special choir night on Thursday December 5 when the Methley Melodia Choir from St Oswald’s Church will be singing carols and special tractor rides for children.

All cut trees are displayed without nets so that you can choose exactly the right shape for your home, before it's netted up and carried to your car - our friendly team are always on hand to give you advice on how to care for your tree too. Additionally, we have potted trees for those who want to keep their tree growing all year round!

“Our farm manager planted the first tree in 1996 and now the farm has 20,000 trees being grown at any one time, so there is a wide range available from ultra-green potted 2ft-4ft trees to 12ft giants, from Nordman Firs to Norway Spruce and Fraser Firs.

“We are acutely aware of the cost-of-living crisis, with many families having to budget very carefully, so we are keeping our prices as low as we possibly can. In particular, we believe our cut-your own Norway Spruce remains excellent value.”

Situated near Leeds, on the confluence of the Rivers Aire and Calder, the Methley Estate is part of Mexborough Estates owned by the Savile family.

The estate was once home to Methley Hall, which was built in 1588. Having been requisitioned by the army during both the First and Second World Wars, the hall also became subject to significant mining subsidence and extensive dry rot and was sadly demolished in the late 1950s.

Mexborough Estates grows Christmas trees in Hawnby, near Helmsley, as well as at Methley. The Hawnby trees are sold at Methley.

Jamie Savile added: “In the past, people have said that they love coming to see us at Christmas because it is an authentic experience, as opposed to buying an anonymous tree in a supermarket.

“We believe our friendly Christmas shop adds to this authenticity and makes buying a Christmas tree here an enjoyable and memorable experience for all the family. This year, like last year, that is more important than ever.”

For further information, please contact Robert Beaumont of Robert Beaumont Associates on 01423 323139 or 07710 127713 or visit www.mexboroughestates.co.uk

Opening Times

23 November - 22 December. Open daily 9am - 5pm

Late night openings until 8pm Thursday 28 & Friday 29 November Thursday 5 & Friday 6 December

Cash and Cards accepted