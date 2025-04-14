Finalist for Living Wage Champion Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is absolutely thrilled to announce that we have been named a finalist for the prestigious Living Wage Champion Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a proud, family-run care provider and training company based in West Yorkshire, this recognition is a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to investing in people and supporting our local communities. Through both our care services and training programmes, we strive to create lasting, positive impact for those we serve—and those we employ.

We firmly believe that to deliver the highest standards of care and training, we must first invest in the incredible people who make it all possible. Our dedicated team are the backbone of our organisation, and we couldn’t possibly achieve all that we do without their passion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Living Wage Champion Awards celebrate individuals and organisations that have made an outstanding contribution to the Living Wage movement, recognising those who go above and beyond in championing fair pay and workplace dignity.

Living Wage finalist 2025

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the stunning Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne on Thursday 3rd July 2025, where the winners of each category will be announced.

We’re incredibly proud to be standing alongside other inspiring finalists from across the UK, all of whom share our belief that a fair day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay. Whatever the outcome on the night, this nomination alone is a huge honour—and a reflection of the values we hold dear at Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd.

www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk