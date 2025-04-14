Food lover Leigh-Anne felt miserable and had serious FOMO dieting – until she joined Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Leigh-Anne realised that her weight was stopping her living the life she wanted to, she knew she had to make a change. Now over 5st lighter, Leigh-Anne says she’s delighted to have found a way to lose weight without having to give up her favourite meals and socialising with friends.

Leigh-Anne’s story comes as research reveals adults who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year.

Leigh-Anne, from Wakefield, says: “I joined Slimming World and I was amazed – I lost weight without depriving myself and feeling miserable. When I’ve tried to lose weight before it’s always meant cutting out my favourite foods, eating something completely different to my family or to stop socialising altogether. But when my Consultant explained how Slimming World’s plan worked it felt like a total game-changer. I started making simple swaps, enjoying real food and seeing results fast. I felt the difference, and for the first time, I knew these changes were something I could stick with!

“I’m never hungry, and it’s so easy to enjoy meals together as a family or with friends. Best of all, I’m giving my loved ones something weight loss surgery or drugs never could – delicious, nutritious food and healthy habits for life.”

Leigh-Anne Before

“Before joining Slimming World I’d tried lots of different fad diets and I found I couldn’t enjoy food. At first it was ok but over time I realised how much pleasure food brings me, whether it’s a meal with family, going out with friends or just tucking into my favourite dinner, and I missed that so much.”

Leigh-Anne, who’s transformed from a size 24 to a size 14, says: "Joining Slimming World was the best decision I ever made. The healthy habits I’ve built with my group are now second nature and I’ve influenced my family and friends too. I’ve transformed how I eat, how I think about food, and I’ve made regular activity part of my routine. I’m more confident than ever, and for the first time, I truly believe I can maintain my weight loss for life.

"When you’re desperate to lose weight, it’s tempting to chase quick fixes – weight loss injections, pills, surgery, anything that promises instant results. But there’s no magic solution. Lasting weight loss comes from real changes in food, activity, and mindset – I’ve discovered this by going to my Slimming World group. Whatever way someone chooses to lose weight, I’d encourage them to get support to make changes and want them to know they’d never be judged at Slimming World if they joined a group to get that support – I’ve had nothing but kindness and understanding from my group."

Leigh-Anne’s story comes as an online survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest weight-loss organisation Slimming World found food is our love language as those who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year. Three quarters of the UK adults questioned (76%) say enjoying food with others brings people together.

Leigh-Anne Now

Leigh-Anne who now runs her own Slimming World groups.Says: "Food brings us together, creating memories and moments we cherish. Our healthy eating plan proves that weight loss doesn’t mean giving up the joy of food. Whether it’s a family meal, cooking for loved ones, or dining out with friends, the joy of eating, and the pleasure we get from joining friends and family round the table is something to be celebrated – not stopped or silenced as often happens when people try to lose weight with drugs or surgery.

“Supporting members to make lasting, positive changes – and take those home so the whole family benefits too – is exactly why I became a Slimming World Consultant. With 55 years of experience in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, at Slimming World we offer an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery. If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, we’d love to welcome you to our group at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Thornes Road or call me on 07368636221 to find out more.”