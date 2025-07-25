Football club scores after £4,000 donation from housebuilder

A football club is celebrating after it received a £4,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

Hemsworth Town Football Club say the donation will make a “genuine difference” and funds will go towards football kits for all players.

The club received the donation after applying to Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Persimmon visited representatives from the club alongside Hemsworth Town Council councillor Harriet Saxon.

Ben Bowman, West Yorkshire Senior Land Manager, Hesmworth Town FC Commercial Manager Coach Sam Britton, Jason Barker and Hemsworth Town Council councillor Harriet Saxon

Hesmworth Town FC Commercial Manager Coach Sam Britton said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Persimmon Homes as a sponsor.

“Their support will make a genuine difference to our club and the wider community. Partnerships like this are crucial for the continued growth of grassroots football, and we’re really excited about what the future holds.

“To mark the partnership, Persimmon Homes will proudly feature on every one of our home shirts.”

Ben Bowman, West Yorkshire Senior Land Manager, said: “It was a pleasure to visit Hemsworth Community Centre and meet with Hemsworth Town FC.

“Seeing first-hand how the team are supporting the community and getting more people into sport was fantastic.

“We’re looking forward to working further with the club and we are proud to support them.”