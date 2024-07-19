Fordy Runs arrives in Wakefield, with twice-weekly free running meets for all levels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 50 runners from across Wakefield pounded the paths of Thornes Park this week at the launch of a new, free social running club.

The Fordy Runs Wakefield satellite group is run by four local volunteers. English Athletics-qualified run leaders Holly Rae, Keira Yates and Sam Gravil, plus club coach Kris Weston, are all passionate about providing a supportive and friendly space for people at all levels of the sport to achieve their fitness goals.

At the launch event on Tuesday, attendees ranging from beginners to seasoned ultra marathoners enjoyed a few laps of the park before tucking into cake and goodies donated by Whites Bakery in Barnsley.

Holly, who lives in Alverthorpe, said: “Fordys is all about fun and enjoying running, rather than focusing on times or competition.

More than 50 runners attended FORDY RUNS Wakefield launch at Thornes Park

“Members can either join socially for free, or there’s an affiliated option with benefits like cheaper race entries and store discounts. Whichever you choose, there’s no requirement to attend a minimum number of sessions or meet any particular pace – you just book on via our website or app, turn up and run.”

Keira, from Durkar, has been leading twice-weekly run meets in Wakefield for three years and credits running with creating her entire social circle.

“I moved to Wakefield from London six years ago, but it’s only through running that I’ve made real friendships and finally feel settled here,” she said.

“It’s also vastly improved my mental and physical health. When I first started six weeks after having my youngest son, I was heavier than I’d ever been. Since then, I’m five stone lighter and proof that running is for everyone – no matter what your age or size.”

Run leaders (from left) Keira Yates, Sam Gravil, Holly Rae and Kris Weston

For now, the club is running two sessions a week – the option of a 5k or 7.5k on a Tuesday, and 10k or 10 miles on a Sunday. But in the future, Kris and Sam, who hail from Horbury Bridge, will be launching group coaching sessions for improvers and a 0-5k course starting in September for complete beginners – all completely free.

Sam said: “I never used to enjoy running but I caught the bug when I realised how much fun you can have when you slow down and chat with your friends – the miles just melt away.

“And whether your goal is to run marathons or just the odd 5k here and there, Fordys Wakefield will support you all the way and there will always be someone to run with.”

If you’d like to join, visit the Fordy Runs website to register at https://www.fordyruns.com/service-page/frrc-wakefield. The club meets Tuesdays at 18:30 and Sundays at 9.30am in the car park next to the duck pond in Thornes Park. Routes are posted each week in advance on the club’s Facebook page (search Fordy Runs Wakefield) ensuring you have all the information you need without any pressure to commit every week.

Fordy Runs also has satellite groups in Leeds and Bradford, meeting on Wednesday and Monday evenings respectively.