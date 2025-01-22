ForeverAfter.store launches "Give a Little Magic" campaign to bring joy and sustainability to families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forever After Gift & Craft Store located on Carleton Street, a small business-focused gift store, is excited to announce its new community initiative, the "Give a Little Magic" campaign.

The programme aims to ease the financial burden of school events like World Book Day while promoting sustainability by encouraging families to donate and recycle outgrown children’s costumes.

“As a mum of two, I know the joy these events bring to children, but I also understand the pressure families face,” said Donna Wilson, founder of Forever After (www.ForeverAfter.store). “This campaign is about sharing the magic and making these moments accessible to everyone.”

Starting Saturday January 25, Forever After's Castleford location (Forever After, 43 Carlton Street, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 1AS) will serve as a drop-off point for gently used children’s costumes. Families are invited to donate clean, good-quality costumes, which will be made available to other children for free or a small donation to the Yorkshire Cancer Trust.

Forever After Gift & craft Store, Carleton Street Castleford

What We’re Collecting:

Princess Dresses – For little ones dreaming of enchanted castles.

– For little ones dreaming of enchanted castles. Hero Costumes – For budding superheroes ready to save the day.

– For budding superheroes ready to save the day. World Book Day Outfits – From classic characters to modern favourites.

– From classic characters to modern favourites. Magical Costumes – Think fairies, wizards, and beyond!

How It Works:

Donations: Drop off clean, washed, and child-sized costumes at the Castleford store during opening hours.

Redistribution: Items will be sorted and shared with families, ensuring they’re ready for new adventures.

Support: Donations can be made to the Yorkshire Cancer Trust, helping to spread joy while supporting a worthy cause.

Why It Matters:

This campaign goes beyond costumes - it fosters community, kindness, and sustainability. By rehoming pre-loved items, ForeverAfter.store is creating a space where families can share joy, reduce waste, and support each other.

Forever After invites everyone to take part, whether by donating costumes, spreading the word, or visiting the store to find the perfect outfit for their child.

For more information, visit www.ForeverAfter.store or stop by the Castleford store to learn more about how you can make a difference.