Free defibrillator training an overwhelming success in Pontefract

NHS training session

For Phil Cook, civic society vice chair and community connectors coordinator, this was a satisfying day after a plan was developed and everything came together as a volunteer with the civic society.

Seeing 37 people learn about the importance of defibrillators after the fundraising amongst our community was very satisfying.

Thanks to Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust trainers, Joanne and Steve for the support and guidance given.

Amazing interaction from those attending, with the bonuses of one attendee volunteering to be a guardian of one of the AEDs, plus representatives from a local residential estate asking how they can get a defibrillator and if Pontefract Civic Society can help.

Then to have a local venue asking if we can help arrange a training session at their venue for AED awareness. Thanks to all who attended the sessions and thanks to the Pontefract library staff.