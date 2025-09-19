Free Wakefield support groups - community mental health
We know that life isn’t always easy, and there are times when a listening ear or a bit of extra support can make all the difference. At Spectrum People, you can talk things through and access information, advice, guidance, and signposting, as well as practical help to work through challenges.
Our promise is to support you with whatever may be affecting your mental health. If we’re not the right service to resolve a particular issue, we’ll connect you with someone who can and guide you in accessing that support.
Mental Health Support in Wakefield
Help for Your Wellbeing
Our friendly groups and drop-in sessions are open to everyone, offering a welcoming, non-judgemental environment where you can enjoy a brew, chat with others, and make new connections.
Everything we do is based on the '5 Ways to Wellbeing' encouraging you to:
- Connect with others
- Take Note of your surroundings
- Be Active
- Give back to the community
- Keep Learning
This whole-person approach means we can support different areas of your life that may be influencing your mental health.
How to Join Us
You don’t need a diagnosis to take part in our activities – our support is open to anyone who feels they would benefit from a little extra help with their mental health.
Getting started is simple:
- Get in touch with us by phone or email for an informal, friendly chat.
- We’ll help you attend your first group session and fill in a short form together.
You’ll be greeted with a warm welcome from the Spectrum team, and we’ll be here to support you every step of the way.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: Mon: Matt 07933099445
Tue - Fri: Martin: 07540126942 or Judith: 07710708197
Website: https://spectrumpeople.org.uk/activities/