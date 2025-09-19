Free Wakefield support groups - community mental health

Looking for a warm, inclusive place to meet others and look after your mental health? Spectrum People provides just that, with a variety of supportive services to help you feel good and flourish – no diagnosis needed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know that life isn’t always easy, and there are times when a listening ear or a bit of extra support can make all the difference. At Spectrum People, you can talk things through and access information, advice, guidance, and signposting, as well as practical help to work through challenges.

Our promise is to support you with whatever may be affecting your mental health. If we’re not the right service to resolve a particular issue, we’ll connect you with someone who can and guide you in accessing that support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental Health Support in Wakefield

What's On in Wakefield - Free Support Groups for Community Mental Health

Help for Your Wellbeing

Our friendly groups and drop-in sessions are open to everyone, offering a welcoming, non-judgemental environment where you can enjoy a brew, chat with others, and make new connections.

Everything we do is based on the '5 Ways to Wellbeing' encouraging you to:

Connect with others

Take Note of your surroundings

Be Active

Give back to the community

Keep Learning

Computer and IT Support Group for Digital Inclusion

This whole-person approach means we can support different areas of your life that may be influencing your mental health.

How to Join Us

You don’t need a diagnosis to take part in our activities – our support is open to anyone who feels they would benefit from a little extra help with their mental health.

Getting started is simple:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appletree Community Garden is a Green Flag Award Winner and Hosts Support Groups and Art Therapy

Get in touch with us by phone or email for an informal, friendly chat. We’ll help you attend your first group session and fill in a short form together.

You’ll be greeted with a warm welcome from the Spectrum team, and we’ll be here to support you every step of the way.

Phone: Mon: Matt 07933099445

Tue - Fri: Martin: 07540126942 or Judith: 07710708197

Website: https://spectrumpeople.org.uk/activities/