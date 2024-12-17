Friends reunite at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

YSP welcomed five very special guests recently when a group of childhood friends reunited at the Park after more than 65 years of friendship.

The group – Angela Jasper, Caroline Velvick, Emmi Checkley, Jane Walker and Clare Townend – have been meeting at YSP every year for the past 25 years, using it as their special rendezvous point.

Caroline and Angela travel from North Yorkshire, Emmi joins them from Nottinghamshire whilst Jane and Clare head over the Pennines from their respective homes in Lancashire.

Their friendship started at Kindergarten at Polam Hall School in Darlington, aged just 4, lasting all the way through their school years, university, careers and growing families.

The tightknit group did scatter across the country but eventually all settled in the north and found that YSP nestled more or less in the middle of them geographically.

“YSP is like a magnet that pulls our little group back together each year,” explained Caroline. “It is such an inspirational place, we love the galleries, the sculptures and views, the gift shop is superb and then we have lunch at The Weston. YSP is the perfect place to meet up and we feel very privileged it is within driving distance for all of us.”

She added: “As we come to YSP each year there is always something new to see - new exhibitions or sculptures and our time here together is very precious. We get to make even more lovely memories to add to those we already share and cherish.”

On this visit the group were able to enjoy the thought-provoking Bharti Kher exhibition in the Underground Gallery and outdoors, as well as Elisabeth Frink at The Weston, Liz West’s colourful installation in The Chapel and Sarah Kirby’s YSP inspired works in the Visitor Centre.