From slimming success to inspiring leader, Deb’s 5st journey leads to new role as Slimming World consultant
Deb first joined Slimming World with one very personal goal she wanted to be able to play with her grandchildren on the beach without getting out of breath. “I didn’t want to sit on the side-lines,” she said. “I wanted to be part of those special moments.”
She soon discovered Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, which encouraged her to make meals from scratch. Even her fussy-eater husband began enjoying her healthier cooking with a firm family favourite being an Italian meatball sub.
Deb’s journey wasn’t without challenges. After moving from Cornwall to Featherstone, she found herself struggling and even considered giving up. But with careful planning and the motivation she drew from her supportive group and fellow members, her determination returned and so did her weight loss. That renewed focus led her all the way to her 5st milestone.
While her weight had affected her physically, Deb says the biggest change has been to her mental health. “Before, I didn’t want to go out or join in. Losing the weight has given me my zest for life back and now I want to help others do the same.”
Deb will relaunch her own Slimming World group in South Kirkby on Thursday 4th September at the South Kirkby Miners Welfare, with sessions at 5pm and 6.30pm.
“If you’re ready to start your own journey whether it’s to feel fitter, healthier, or just happier in yourself I’d love to welcome you,” Deb said.
For more information, contact Deb on 07983 407184.