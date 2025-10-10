“Fun” and “cheerful” care colleagues nominated by person they support in heartfelt nominations for national awards

Two colleagues from Exemplar Health Care homes in Castleford have been shortlisted as finalists in the 2025 Great British Care Awards (GBCAs) for the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The purpose of the GBCAs is to pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Physiotherapist, Patrycja Molska-Wiszowata, is a finalist for the ‘Putting People First Award’, which celebrates individuals who empower people to take control of their support and make a real difference in their lives.

Patrycja was nominated by Daniel Tree, who lives at Fairburn Mews, for her creative approach to physiotherapy.

Pat and Dan

In his nomination, Daniel shared: “Past physios have been boring, and I never really wanted to engage, which impacted my mobility and pain levels. Since Pat became my physio, that all changed. She makes physio fun – she turns it into games and always cheers me on.

“She’s kind, positive and smiling, and she puts me first. If I don’t feel up to physio, she’ll just spend time doing other things I enjoy. Thanks to Pat, I’m much better at sitting in my wheelchair and I don’t have as much pain. She’s made such a difference to my life.”

Also nominated by Daniel was Health Care Assistant, Charlotte Caulkin, who is a finalist in the ‘Care Home Worker Award’.

This category celebrates care home colleagues who go above and beyond to provide high-quality, person-centred support.

Daniel said: “Charlotte is funny, and she makes me laugh and smile every day. She helped me decorate my bedroom into my very own man cave, and it now feels like my space where I belong.

“She makes sure I’m included in activities I want to do and supports me to achieve my goals. She’s honest and treats me like anyone else – and that’s what I like most about her.”

Exemplar Health Care support adults living with complex needs arising from mental health, neurological, and physical health conditions.

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector, recognising individuals who make an outstanding contribution to the lives of others.

Regional winners will be announced in November before progressing to the national finals in spring 2026. This year, 53 Exemplar Health Care colleagues from across the West and East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, the North West, and North East, are representing the organisation as finalists.