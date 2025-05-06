Funeral Directors reopen South Elmsall and Hemsworth community funding programme after supporting sports charity with grant
Earlier this year, the A N Abraham Community Assistance Programme opened for the first time and awarded £1,000 to Brocky’s Trust – a charity which aims to help young people make positive choices by improving their health, social wellbeing and employability via sports and physical activities.
The grant will be used on their Young Coaches Projects, to help secure official qualifications for four young adults.
Funeral Director Chris Whitehouse said: “Sport can be so powerful in helping people from all walks of life, and we are delighted to be able to support Brocky’s Trust.
“This will help four people gain their qualifications, who can then put on sessions for local children.
“I hope we can have an ongoing relationship with Brocky’s Trust in the future.
“I’d urge any other local charities and good causes to get in touch during this round of applications – we would love to hear from you.”
The A N Abraham Community Assistance Programme has now reopened for applications with projects within three miles of their funeral homes in Exchange Street, South Elmsall or Kirkby Road, Hemsworth, eligible to apply.
Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community.
Projects must align with one of more of the fund’s four categories - Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty and Social Deprivation.
This is the second of three application cycles, with the final one set to open in September.
For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.anabraham.co.uk/community-assistance-programme or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/p/A-N-Abraham-Funeral-Directors
For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]