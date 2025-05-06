Funeral Directors reopen South Elmsall and Hemsworth community funding programme after supporting sports charity with grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charities and community projects that make a positive difference in South Elmsall and Hemsworth can once again apply for grants from a local Funeral Directors to support their valuable work.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the A N Abraham Community Assistance Programme opened for the first time and awarded £1,000 to Brocky’s Trust – a charity which aims to help young people make positive choices by improving their health, social wellbeing and employability via sports and physical activities.

The grant will be used on their Young Coaches Projects, to help secure official qualifications for four young adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funeral Director Chris Whitehouse said: “Sport can be so powerful in helping people from all walks of life, and we are delighted to be able to support Brocky’s Trust.

John Sidlow, Area Development Manager for South Yorkshire, Jack Birkby, Brocky’s Trust Director and Chris Whitehouse, Funeral Director at A N Abraham Funeral Directors

“This will help four people gain their qualifications, who can then put on sessions for local children.

“I hope we can have an ongoing relationship with Brocky’s Trust in the future.

“I’d urge any other local charities and good causes to get in touch during this round of applications – we would love to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A N Abraham Community Assistance Programme has now reopened for applications with projects within three miles of their funeral homes in Exchange Street, South Elmsall or Kirkby Road, Hemsworth, eligible to apply.

Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community.

Projects must align with one of more of the fund’s four categories - Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty and Social Deprivation.

This is the second of three application cycles, with the final one set to open in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.anabraham.co.uk/community-assistance-programme or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/p/A-N-Abraham-Funeral-Directors

For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]