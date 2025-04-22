Gay & Peter Hartley's Hillards Charitable Trust - Visit to Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate Assist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helena Wyles, Trust Secretary presented a donation of £1,000 to Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate Community Assist on Friday 18 April 2025, and met with local residents enjoying a subsidised three course lunch, the menu varies week on week and uses donated food. The money raised from the cafe goes back in to the foodbank to purchase essential food stock items.

Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate Assist came in to being during COVID-19 in an attempt to support the elderly and vulnerable during lockdown and reduce loneliness and isolation in the over 65s. This continues today with freshly cooked ready meals delivered each week to those who are over 65 and struggle to cook for themselves and those on end-of-life care with a daily ready meal which is easy to heat and eat.

As greater need was identified the foodbank was created in order to relieve individuals and families in those areas as well as the local surrounding areas of Wakefield District Council that are in need, financial hardship or distress by providing emergency food, essential toiletries and other household items. Additionally surplus stock, or items close to sell-by-dates are shared with other local charities or organisations working to relieve poverty.

Food parcels are prepared on a Wednesday and Friday each week and are distributed, directly to the homes of those most in need by a group of volunteer drivers. Referrals are received in to the foodbank via Wakefield Council, Wakefield Housing, Probation Service, Social Services, GPs, schools, local churches, mental health services to name but a few.

Kirkhamgate and Wrenthorpe Assist Volunteers with Trust Secretary, Helena Wyles

Nic Stansby, chair of Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate Assist said that the generous donation of £1,000 from Hillards Charitable Trust would enable them to purchase core stock food items to enable the service to continue.