Gay & Peter Hartley's Hillards Charitable Trust - Visit to Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injury Centre

Aspire is a national charity that provides practical help to people who have been paralysed by Spinal Cord Injury. A spinal cord injury can happen to anyone at any time, and no one is prepared for how it will change their life. Aspire exists because there is currently no cure.

I visited the Yorkshire Spinal Injury Unit, based at Pinderfields General Hospital in Wakefield on Thursday April 17, and met with Peter Lau, who is the Aspire Independent Living Advisor for the Yorkshire Region. All Independent Living Advisors, are spinally injured themselves, having first-hand knowledge of the many issues and challenges new patients face. They are also trained in wide-range of specialist and complex areas so they are well prepared to cover topics of concern that regularly come up. There are Independent Living Advisors working in Spinal Injury Centres across the UK.

In 2014 Pete sustained his spinal injury following a bike crash. After completing his rehabilitation in Wakefield, Pete found a love of nature and photography which sees him accessing wilder places, nature and the outdoor environment which can present numerous challenges to a wheelchair user.

Pete explained that following his spinal injury he spent 8 months in hospital and without the vital support Aspire provided to him and his family, he initially thought life was over. Through their support, providing a listening ear and practical guidance, as well as signposting to other Aspire Services and external organisations, and tough love from his family he realised there was a different, fulfilled life to live.

Helena Wyles, Trust Secretary presenting £1,000 donation to Peter Lau Aspire Independent Living Advisor at PGH

Pete explained that due to his own personal experience he is able to respond to the needs of the individuals he meets, there’s no limit to the topics they can discuss; over the years, they’ve tackled everything from the best ways to manage the gardening as a wheelchair user to which extreme sports are accessible and pretty much everything in between. Although the team are independent of the NHS, they also work closely with the hospital staff and regularly take referrals from them or bring areas of patient concern to their attention.